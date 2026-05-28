Kevin Andrew Explores Self-Care and Collective Healing in The Ghosts of Sanity

Artist Kevin Andrew will unveil a new body of work during a solo exhibition at Resurrection Studios Collective on Friday, June 5, from 5–9 p.m. The event will feature music by DJ Nex.

The exhibition centers on Andrew’s Ghost Series Part 2, a continuation of a body of work he first began roughly a year and a half ago. The newer paintings expand upon the visual language of the original series, incorporating softer palettes, expansive negative space, translucent graffiti and floral imagery while maintaining the energetic mark-making that defines his work.

“This series was a challenge to myself to produce a painting with a softer tone of color, to still feel the tension/suppression of energetic strokes and to have a large amount of negative space making the work still feel calm,” he says. “In part two of the series, I am working on incorporating more translucent graffiti and flora elements into the work. The paintings felt ghostly to me. The title of my show, The Ghosts of Sanity, is playing off the painting series name itself, while the only sanity for 2026 is reflecting on the ghosts of the past.”

The exhibition’s larger works each revolve around a theme Andrew associates with maintaining emotional balance and mental well-being. Topics include self-care, rest, appreciation, protecting attention and joy. Attendees will also be invited to participate directly with the work through written prompts connected to each painting. One piece titled Your Needs Matter, for example, asks viewers to write down one of their personal needs. Andrew says the concepts behind the paintings emerged from his own reflections on the practices and habits that help him remain grounded.

“I picked several topics that help me stay sane,” he says. “It’s focused on practices rooted in self-care and awareness. Those topics create the intention for the painting. I then pick some flora elements and a photo of an object, landscape or something interesting for color inspiration. Sometimes I draw out an idea of the abstract composition, but not always. Then I let the chaos fly and try to empower my intuition to express.”

In addition to the larger paintings, the exhibition will feature more than 100 small works that Andrew calls “Florets,” painted on reclaimed wood scraps sourced through a collaboration with Asheville framer John Hunter Woodworks. The smaller works will be priced affordably and are intended to encourage visitors to engage with the question of which pieces evoke hope or calm.

“I paint directly on the wood just as I would approach a larger canvas or panel painting,” says Andrew. “Florets felt like a word representing small flowers, it’s fun to say and just feels playful, which is the goal of these little paintings.”

While the June 5 exhibition is Andrew’s solo show, visitors will also have the opportunity to experience the broader creative ecosystem housed within Resurrection Studios, including dozens of additional artists working throughout the building.

“The building also has a huge gallery space where 65+ artists showcase artwork, working studio spaces on multiple levels open for visitors during the show to explore and an amazing gift shop full of locally made items and artwork,” says Andrew. “It’ll be a fun evening full of art to experience!”

Resurrection Studios Collective is located at 160 Broadway Street, Asheville. Learn more at ResurrectionAVL.com and KevinAndrew.art.