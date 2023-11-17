Experience a Feast on the Farm for Thanksgiving

The Silo Cookhouse, a farm-to-table style restaurant on the grounds of The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, will host a feast on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, with seatings from 12–4 p.m. The restaurant’s communal dining tables, scenic mountain views and family game room make it a suitable venue for a memorable holiday dining event. “I envision our Thanksgiving dinner being unique in several ways,” says executive chef Dan Williams. “My team and I will be presenting dinner family-style at our communal tables. This means our guests will get to interact with each other throughout the meal.”

The core Thanksgiving favorites will be honored, but Chef Dan and his team will reimagine some traditional dishes for the feast. “For instance,” he says, “our turkey will be presented as a roulade, with the dark meat wrapped in the light meat and skin.”

Many local vendors will be used for the menu, including Saluda Grade Farm and Tiny Bridge, who will be providing nearly all of the produce used in the dinner. There will also be plenty of beverage choices and, of course, a place to watch the football game.

Tickets to the Thanksgiving Feast are $100 for adults and $60 for children 12 and under. Visit TheHorseShoeFarm.com to learn more and purchase tickets.