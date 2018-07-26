The Laurel of Asheville’s 2018 Summer Wedding Guide

Weddings range from quiet and simple elopements with minimalist ceremonies to royal pageantries employing hundreds and costing hundreds of thousands. Most weddings, of course, fall somewhere in between and can be made as individualized as the bride and groom themselves.

For our Summer Wedding Guide, printed here in the magazine and as a separate publication available at wedding shows, we gather valuable information, tips and advice to make the day run as smoothly as possible so that only good memories accompany couples into their new lives.

Narrowing down venues from all of the beauty that Western North Carolina offers may be the most difficult choice that couples face. Our pages offer a few of the beautiful sites available, a variety of lovely backgrounds for all of the special moments whether couples desire ponds, waterfalls, mountain views or farmland pastures. Many of these venues also provide lodging, catering and help with some of the finer details involved in planning the perfect day.

Our guide also offers help with transportation, flowers, fashion, jewelry, wedding planning in general and thoughtful and unique gift giving from some of our region’s talented artists. We even provide some advice for newlyweds as they set out to find a home for the settling down phase of marriage.

To all of those in the detail-oriented planning stages or those newly engaged and wondering where to begin, we hope that you find this advice helpful and inspiring. And may much love and happiness follow those wedding vows!