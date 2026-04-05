River Whyless to Appear on PBS North Carolina’s Shaped by Sound

On April 30, Asheville-founded indie folk band River Whyless will appear on PBS North Carolina’s music series Shaped by Sound, a statewide program highlighting North Carolina artists through live studio performances and in-depth conversation.

The quartet—Halli Anderson (vocals, violin), Ryan O’Keefe (vocals, guitar), Daniel Shearin (vocals, bass and harmonium) and Alex McWalters (drums)—has built its reputation on layered harmonies, expansive arrangements and songwriting that resists easy categorization. Moving between folk and indie rock, River Whyless pairs intricate musicianship with a collaborative spirit shaped over more than a decade together.

“Our sound is always evolving,” says O’Keefe. “Maybe that is because we are playful, maybe it is because we get bored easily or maybe it is simply the reality of having three songwriters in one band. What I do know is that every time we sit down to write, whatever idea we think we are chasing at the start usually transforms into something else entirely by the end.”

Early records leaned into sweeping sonic landscapes. More recent work, including the album Monflora, tightens the focus on songcraft while maintaining the band’s signature depth.

“It really is different for every song and every record,” says O’Keefe. “Some songs arrive almost fully formed, straight from one person’s hands and mind. Others take years to come together and are pieced together slowly, built from ideas we have carried around for a while or discovered in the studio in the moment.”

Although only two members currently reside in Asheville, the region’s landscape remains central to the band’s identity, offering what McWalters describes as an “inexhaustible source of curiosity and inspiration.”

That sense of place took on new meaning after Hurricane Helene, when River Whyless joined nearly three dozen regional artists in Marshall’s historic jailhouse to document live performances in support of recovery efforts. Proceeds from The Resonance Sessions benefited the Madison County Arts Council and Rare Bird Cultural Arts, two organizations working to restore and sustain the county’s creative community.

Shearin says the experience deepened his sense of what it means to represent Western North Carolina.

“It has always been an honor to represent Western North Carolina wherever we go,” he says. “We love it here and count ourselves lucky to be any sort of ambassador to the place we call home. Now, after the hurricane, that role has taken on a bit of a new meaning. I’m not sure I can quite put my finger on it yet, but it feels a little different—more pride, in a way. I suppose I hold my head a little higher now.”

To learn more about River Whyless, visit RiverWhyless.com.