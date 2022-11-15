25th Annual Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale Celebrates Legacy

The Voorhees family of artists will host their 25th annual art show and sale on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature new work by six Voorhees family members and two guest artists on display at the home of Susan Voorhees. The event will also feature an online raffle benefiting a local nonprofit.

The Voorhees—specifically Edwin and his wife Mildred—were recently recognized with the exhibition Nature & Nurture: The Voorhees Family Artistic Legacy at the NC Arboretum. “It was their vision that started our annual home art show and they both would be honored that we are celebrating our 25th,” says their son David Voorhees, who will be displaying and selling his wood-fired stoneware and porcelain pottery at the show.

Edwin Voorhees began the legacy of the family art show and sale at the family’s coastal home in Morehead City in 1998. “We have always had the show in family members’ homes, which means we have to clear out several rooms,” says Jane Voorhees, daughter of Edwin and Mildred, who will be exhibiting watercolors, prints, cards and calendars at this year’s show. “It is no small feat to put on this show and that we are now at our 25th show feels like cause for celebration.”

The show will also feature oil and pastel paintings by daughter Susan Voorhees; sterling and gold jewelry by David’s wife, Molly Sharp Voorhees; resin art creations by David’s son-in-law, James Becker; and oil paintings by Amy Cusick Voorhees, a daughter-in-law of Edwin and Mildred. Guest artists this year are Cheryl Stippich, who works in stained glass and polymer clay, and Chad Alice Hagen, who makes felted art and handmade books. This year’s exhibition will include a short video about the family’s story as well as a collection of family photos. “The Voorhees Family Art Show has been a celebration of resiliency and joy of our family’s artistic gifts,” says Susan. “I think our parents would be so proud of us.”

The Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale will take place at 55 Woodward Avenue in the Norwood Park area of North Asheville. To learn more or access the online raffle, visit VoorheesFamilyArt.com.