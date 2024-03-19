360 ALLSTARS Brings Gravity-Defying Performance to Wortham Center March 27

On Wednesday, March 27, at 7 p.m., the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts presents 360 ALLSTARS, performing at the Diana Wortham Theatre. This exhilarating, physical performance features an international cast of athletes and artists engaging in feats like BMX biking, dancing, beatboxing, acrobatics and more.

“360 ALLSTARS combines music, dance, sport and circus in a way that’s never been seen at the Wortham,” says Anna Kimmell, Wortham Center’s education and engagement director. “Artistry that emerged from the street takes the stage. The performers are world record-holders from across the globe and bring a high level of expertise, precision and talent to the show. Audiences of all ages can expect to be amazed and entertained.”

A family-friendly show, 360 ALLSTARS has had sold-out runs on Broadway and at the Sydney Opera House and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. “It’s an action-packed performance that will captivate the young and the young at heart,” says Kimmel.

The 360 ALLSTAR dancers will teach a Breakdancing Workshop for youth ages 10-18 on Tuesday, March 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Wortham. No experience is required and the workshop costs $10.

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org/events/360-all-stars.