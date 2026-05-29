Book Feature: She’ll Be KILLING ‘Round the Mountain

Bryan E. Robinson, Author

Bryan E. Robinson’s latest novel is the second installment in his Einstein Brad Pope mystery series, which began with Way DEAD Upon the Suwanee River. He is already at work on the third and final book in this series that plays upon the titles of American folk songs with origins in slavery. “Few people realize that ‘She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain’ traces back to the late 1800s spiritual ‘When the Chariot Comes’, a song about the Second Coming and the destruction of humankind,” Robinson says. “As it spread through Appalachia, the lyrics softened, but the original meaning endured—the ‘she’ symbolizing the chariot of the returning Christ.”

In this new novel, set in Asheville, he visits this apocalyptic theme, with some of the story’s characters busy preparing for end times. “They view nonbelievers as ‘zombies’ who will descend once the grid fails and resources vanish,” says Robinson. “But instead of waiting, the preppers act first—turning fear into violence and prophecy into preemptive murder.”

The third book in the series will be titled Michael, Row the BODY Ashore and will be set in coastal South Carolina. “I have always been intrigued by hypocrisy and the psychological notion that life is an illusion—things are rarely the way they appear on the surface,” Robinson says. “This theme is grist for the mill for a mystery and emerges in the twists and turns in each of the novels.”

She’ll Be KILLING ‘Round the Mountain, April 2026, fiction, paperback, $17.95, by Bryan E. Robinson and published by Level Best Books, Frederick, MD. Keep up with upcoming appearances at BryanRobinsonPhD.com. A stage musical of Way DEAD Upon the Suwanee River will premiere in 2027. Learn more at WayDeadTheMusical.com.