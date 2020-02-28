52nd Juried Undergraduate Exhibition at WCU on View Through March 20

On view through March 20, the Western Carolina University Fine Art Museum presents the 52nd Annual Juried Undergraduate Exhibition, one of WCU’s longest running art traditions. This exhibition provides an opportunity for emerging artists to share their work with the public and learn the process of exhibiting in a professional gallery setting. This year’s juror is Tracey Morgan, owner of Tracey Morgan Gallery in Asheville. “I think it is important for these young artists to have a platform to exhibit their work and to see it installed in a museum setting,” says Morgan. “They are given the opportunity to engage and open dialogues with their professors, peers and surrounding community.”

Morgan has more than 20 years of gallery and research experience, including more than a decade specializing in photographic-based art work. In January 2017, she opened her gallery, which highlights contemporary photography, works on paper, painting, sculpture and installation by emerging and established artists from the United States and abroad. “I was impressed with the ambition and the quality of work that was presented,” she says. “There were positives in each and every submission I reviewed; it was very hard to lower it down. The students are presenting pieces that are dealing with issues they face everyday as young adults: climate change, gender and racial inequality, history and politics. It is very inspiring.”

The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee. For more information about programming, call 828.227.ARTS or visit BardoArtsCenter.wcu.edu