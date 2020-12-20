A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Goes Virtual for 2020

A local tradition continues this year with a virtual production of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas, available for streaming through Sunday, December 20. The show will feature both modern and classic musical favorites including “White Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “Carol of the Bells” and “This Christmas.”

“This year has been difficult for many arts and live entertainment venues, and we have been fortunate to receive incredible support from our community,” says Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) social media coordinator Lindsay Patton. “We knew it was important to continue this holiday tradition for our supporters as well as for our artists and our staff.”

Ethan Andersen, Blair Ely, Nathan Fister, Maddie Franke and Alfred Jackson will make up the core ensemble of the show with special appearances by Linda Edwards, Scott Treadway, Jason and Kathleen Watson and Nat Zegree. Ryan Guerra and Paul Babelay will lend their talents as will the FRP Chorus and Pat’s School of Dance. The show takes place both on the FRP stage and at locations throughout town. Viewers will see performances in a variety of settings including tap dancing on Main Street, singing around a piano in the Lowndes House and fireside chats with Scott Treadway.

“Because we filmed the production, there are many special elements that we were able to include both on and off the stage,” says FRP artistic associate and director/choreographer for A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Matthew Glover. “It’s a celebration of all things Christmas that we were able to take off the Rock and into the community.”

Tickets for A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas are $50 plus tax. They can be purchased at FlatRockPlayhouse.org/stream.