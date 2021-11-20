A New Version of The Nutcracker by The Academy at Terpsicorps

The Academy at Terpsicorps presents a brand new production of the classic holiday ballet The Nutcracker at The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, November 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 27, at 5 p.m. There will also be a Nutcracker Tea on Saturday from 2—3 p.m., giving the audience a chance to enjoy refreshments and meet some of the characters from the ballet. The tea will be especially suited to children between two and seven years old who may not be ready for the full-length ballet production.

“We are striving to present a very theatrical and entertaining production,” says Cynthia Ridler, principal director for the Academy. Ridler and artistic director Peter LeBreton Merz recently took over The Academy at Terpsicorps, which is the school of Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance. “We have both been involved with many productions of The Nutcracker over the years, as dancers, choreographers and directors, and we hope to bring this wealth of experience to the stage in our own production,” says Ridler.

The production features brand new choreography, costumes and sets. “In many schools and companies, young dancers are part of a tradition of the ballet, and have seen all of the roles rehearsed and performed for many years before it’s their turn to dance them,” says Ridler. “This year, everything is brand new to the dancers, and so they are having to learn choreography that is unfamiliar. We are also working to create a whole stock of costumes, set pieces and props for this new production. Everyone is very excited to be part of a new project.”

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TerpsicorpsAcademy.com or WorthamArts.org.