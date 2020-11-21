“A Swannanoa Solstice,” Livestreamed

The winter season folk celebration A Swannanoa Solstice marks its 18th year with a performance livestreamed from Diana Wortham Theatre on Sunday, December 20, at 2 p.m. A small live audience may also view the event in-house, observing all appropriate safety precautions.

“A Swannanoa Solstice is such a unique and special experience that people and artists count on every holiday season, we couldn’t imagine skipping a year despite the challenges of 2020,” says Wortham Arts managing director Rae Geoffrey.

A beloved local holiday tradition that draws more fans each year, A Swannanoa Solstice welcomes renowned multi-instrumentalist Robin Bullock and Grammy-winner David Holt to the stage, along with special guests Ellie Grace, Doug Orr, Phil Jamison, E.J. Jones, and—joining the lineup for the first time—renowned Madison County fiddler Josh Goforth.

Bullock is an Indie, WAMMIE and NPR-honored musician, as well as a prolific composer and multi-instrumentalist whose virtuosity on guitar, cittern and mandolin blends the ancient melodies of the Celtic lands with the music of their Appalachian descendants. Holt is a four-time Grammy Award– winning musician, storyteller, artist, historian and radio and television host. Jones plays the Highland bagpipes, Jamison is an old-time musician and flatfoot dancer, and Grace is a percussive dancer, singer and instrumentalist. Orr, who serves as host, is the founder of The Swannanoa Gathering at Warren Wilson College.

The musicians perform a mix of Celtic, American roots and world-influenced music, reflecting the heritage of the hills and spreading a peaceful, united and uplifting message for the holiday season.

“Solstice fans will still enjoy their favorite musical selections within the comfort of their living rooms or in person for a small socially distanced experience in the Diana Wortham Theatre,” says Geoffrey.

The livestream is made possible with the assistance of Independent Arts and Music of Asheville (IamAVL). For ticket prices and additional information, including details regarding a possible evening performance of A Swannanoa Solstice, visit WorthamArts.org.