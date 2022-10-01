Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre (ACDT) presents The Josephine Cabaret on Friday, October 7 and 14, and Saturday, October 8 and 15, at 8 p.m. at The BeBe Theatre in downtown Asheville. The evening is a celebration of the life of well-known cabaret singer and dancer Josephine Baker presented through dance, theatre and song of the 1920s and 1930s jazz era.

“We have always been interested in historically famous women artists and Josephine has been on our minds for quite a while,” says ACDT founder and director Susan Collard. “She had many stages in her life, including helping the World War II efforts in Europe and the adoption of many children to create her Rainbow Tribe, but we are portraying her in her early stage as the wild and crazy cabaret dancer.”

Sharon Cooper, a 30-year veteran of ACDT, will dance the role of Baker. She will be supported by co-members Diana Cabrera, Angela Gorman, Melissa Wilhoit and apprentice Kylie Gaitonde.

“I have been interested in Josephine Baker ever since watching ‘The Josephine Baker Story’ on TV many years ago,” says Cooper. “Her life was so inspiring because she started from nothing, with no advantages, but she knew what she wanted to do and she never gave up, even when faced with racism, poverty, heartbreak and people telling her no.”

CoCo Dulce will sing the songs of the cabaret bartender with local celebrity artist Becky Stone. Other local performers will include Lars Clark, Raj Bowers-Racine, Sky McDowell and the Men Dancing Company. Master of ceremonies is Giles Collard. Vernacular choreography is by Susan Collard and Melissa Wilhoit.

Each night, The BeBe Theatre will be transformed into a French Cabaret setting with small tables, open bar, dancing waiters and a singing bartender. Hors d’oeuvres will be served with beer and wine. Guests are invited to come dressed in their favorite 1920s or 1930s outfit to get a surprise.

The BeBe Theatre is at 20 Commerce Street in Asheville. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at etix.com/o/8820/ACDT. Learn more at ACDT.org.