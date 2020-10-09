ACMS Presents Frisson in Virtual Concerts in October

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents Frisson in virtual concerts aired Friday, October 23, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 25, at 3 p.m. The New York City-based ensemble will perform rarely heard masterworks by Mozart, Gershwin and Dvorak. All of the programs can be viewed on the ACMS website and on YouTube.

“In programming a chamber music series it is important to include a variety of ensembles with woodwinds as well as stringed instruments,” says ACMS programming committee co-chair Polly Feitzinger. “Frisson meets this criteria.”

The group will perform Mozart’s Quartet in F major, K. 370 for oboe, violin, viola and cello; George Gershwin’s Preludes for Clarinet and Strings; and Antonin Dvorak’s Quintet for Strings, Op. 77. The ensemble selected some of their favorite works they’ve performed over the past few seasons for this program recorded exclusively for ACMS.

“The Dvorak is one of the best chamber music pieces ever written and an audience favorite wherever we go,” says Frisson leader and oboist Tom Gallant. “The Mozart is a sparkling work we do often and the Gershwin adds a nice jazzy touch to the concert.”

Frisson is known for versatility, expanding and contracting into a variety of ensembles, including quintets, sextets, nonets and a small chamber orchestra. The group performed more than 25 concerts in the 2018-2019 season, including appearances in such diverse venues as the Morgan Library and Museum in New York City and at the Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts.

To sign up to see the performances or for more information, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org, call 828.774.7029 or email support@AshevilleChamberMusic.org. Tickets are free or by donation. The suggested donation is $40 per ticket.