ACMS Presents the ATOS Piano Trio

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) begins its 2021/22 season with presentations of the ATOS Piano Trio in virtual concerts aired Friday, November 5, at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 6, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, November 7, at 3 p.m. All programs can be viewed on the ACMS website and YouTube.

“The Trio performed last year as part of our ’19-20 season,” says ACMS programming committee chair Polly Feitzinger. “We have found that the personal connections we often have with visiting ensembles result in Asheville being one of the first cities they request for a return visit.”

Founded in 2003 by violinist Annette von Hehn, cellist Stefan Heinemeyer and pianist Thomas Hoppe, the prize-winning ATOS Trio strives to convey the same spirit as in string quartet playing. They were awarded the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Award in 2007 and the first and grand prize at the 5th Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition. The trio was also first-prize winner at the Schubert International Competition and has appeared at many major venues in the US and Europe.

This performance has been recorded exclusively for ACMS and includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Trio in B-flat major, K. 502; Antonín Dvorák’s Piano Trio No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 65; and Cécile Chaminade’s Piano Trio No. 2 in A minor, Op. 34.

“The ATOS Trio concert last season was such a success that the programming committee wanted to engage them again as soon as possible,” says Feitzinger. “Our Asheville audience will not be disappointed by their return visit, even if it is a virtual return.”

Tickets are $40 or are included in a season subscription. For more information, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org, call 828.774.7029 or email support@AshevilleChamberMusic.org.