ACMS Presents the Meccore String Quartet

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) will present the Meccore String Quartet in virtual concerts aired Friday, February 26, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 27, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 28, at 3 p.m. All three programs can be viewed on the ACMS website and on YouTube.

“When I watched the Polish quartet, Meccore, perform online, I alerted the committee that this was a group we should definitely consider for the upcoming season,” says Polly Feitzinger, ACMS programming committee co-chair. “They are one of a handful of quartets in which the violinists and violist perform while standing, which leads to enhanced communication between the musicians.”

In planning a chamber music series, the ACMS programming committee aims to select the best ensembles from the world of chamber music for five concerts in a season. Previously, selections were made by listening to compact discs sent by agents. With modern technology, the committee is now able to see and hear prospective ensembles in performances online. The added visual element allows dynamic performers like Meccore String Quartet to stand out.

The quartet’s performance has been recorded exclusively for ACMS. Programming includes Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 2 in G major, written between 1798 and 1800; Mozart’s String Quartet No. 21 in D major, written in 1789; and Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No. 1 in D major, written in 1871.

“The early and late works of Beethoven and Mozart, both labeled as composers from the Classical Period, are quite different in complexity, revealing the way traditional forms of quartet writing evolved during the period,” says Feitzinger. “The contrast between these two compositions and the richly romantic Tchaikovsky is surely a program the virtual audience Asheville is attracting will appreciate.”

Established in 2007, the Meccore String Quartet is known for breathtaking performances, flawless technique and visionary interpretations. The ensemble has received numerous awards at prestigious chamber music competitions, including Italy’s Paolo Borciani Competition, the Wigmore Hall String Quartet Competition in London and the Max Reger International Chamber Music Competition. Meccore was the first Polish string quartet to perform during the ceremony on Holocaust Remembrance Day in the German Bundestag. The quartet has accomplished many television and radio recordings and released four acclaimed albums.

Tickets are free or by donation. The suggested donation per ticket is $40. Learn more or sign up to see the performances at AshevilleChamberMusic.org, by calling 828.774.7029 or emailing support@AshevilleChamberMusic.org.