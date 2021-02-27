Acrylics and Candles at Woolworth Walk in March

Through Tuesday, March 30, Woolworth Walk will highlight the work of Joe Zoeller and Kasey Jackson in the FW Gallery.

Zoeller’s formal education in chemistry led him to a job with a photographic company, which complimented his interest in art by requiring an understanding of paints, inks, pigments and color. He began painting in oils at Hofstra University before a teacher, Paul England, redirected him towards acrylics, which are his current medium.

For this particular show, Zoeller selected several pieces depicting architecture, his primary subject, but also some florals and landscapes. “The first thing a visitor will be impressed by are the strong colors and level of detail,” he says. “However, what I hope they will really enjoy is how I address the problem faced by every modern realist: how do I create a piece of art that is beyond the power of photography? I believe my solutions to the dilemma are unique.”

Jackson’s lotion candle company, Element Tree Essentials, has been selling at Woolworth Walk for eight years. A Hendersonville native, Jackson launched her business in 2011 from her own kitchen. “It feels good that my product helps people,” she says of the skin-soothing lotion candles. “It brings me closer to the community that I have been so inspired by.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.