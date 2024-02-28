AGA March Show Honors Women’s History Month

For the month of March, Asheville Gallery of Art will recognize Women’s History Month with the group exhibition Women Celebrating Women. Featuring work by Kathy Edwards, Marilyn Place and Kelly Saunders, Women Celebrating Women will open on Friday, March 1, with a reception from 5–8 p.m. “It is important to feature women in art, even when people are being more inclusive to all genders, because historical underrepresentation and marginalization of women in the art world still persists,” says Saunders. “By showcasing the perspectives and experiences of women, we create a more inclusive artistic landscape that reflects the richness and complexity of our society.”

Saunders will be featuring a piece from her latest collection, My Own Muse, born from a poem that she wrote during a difficult time in her life. “I know how it feels to have to pick myself up, refusing to wait for external validation or inspiration,” she says. “From the depths of postpartum depression, unhealthy relationships and numerous moves, I found strength and resiliency from within. I became my own muse.”

Women are the central subject matter in Edwards’ art, which is deeply influenced by several years spent living and making art in a remote cabin in Australia. “I still have a deep inner longing to merge with my natural surroundings as I did when I lived off-grid in Australia,” she says. “By painting women submerged in nature I kind of get to scratch that itch.”

Place chose artworks for Women Celebrating Women that celebrate the grace and beauty of womanhood. “As a woman artist, I am drawn to representations of the female figure and female themes,” she says. “For me, this series is about sisterhood, relationships and, well, connection.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com.