Angela Alexander Featured in Pet Food Commercial

Local artist Angela Alexander, who specializes in pet portraits, was recently featured in a commercial for Triumph Pet Food. The video is part of a larger series filmed throughout the Asheville area. “We wanted to focus on our client’s tagline, Triumph Together,” says Missy Setter, account coordinator for Parachute Media, the company that filmed the video series. “This series showcases how our lives are fuller, richer and more adventurous when shared with pets. In Angela’s case, we were inspired by how her own pets along the way have influenced her artwork. Our whole team was moved by her story and what she has given back to the art community and how she has helped shelter dogs.”

Alexander frequently works with local animal shelters to raise money and awareness. She created a painting series called Forget Me Not, featuring dogs from a local rescue who have been in the shelter’s care for an extended period of time. Alexander donated a portion of sales from the series to the shelter. Alexander said she was pleased to partner with Triumph because of the company’s support of various animal welfare nonprofits, including Rescue Alliance. “We all need to give back to something we are passionate about,” says the artist. “Animals are obviously my passion and I want my art to help make a difference in the lives of homeless animals.”

The video focuses on many aspects of Alexander’s life, from her artistic process to her past and current pets. “I discussed how I have immediately had a soul connection with my dogs and knew that they belonged to me,” she says. “There are many wonderful dogs in the world, but when I have met ‘my’ dogs there was no doubt in my mind that they were mine.” The artist’s dogs, Frida and Scruffy, also make an appearance in the commercial. “My dogs are now giving ‘pawtographs,’ as they are famous,” she jokes. “They also enjoyed the many delicious treats during the video shoot. Triumph’s Oven Baked Peanut Butter with Molasses Biscuits are their favorites.”

To see the video, find Triumph Pet Food on YouTube. It will also be on Alexander’s website: AngelaAlexanderArt.com. Alexander can be found in her studio in NorthLight Studios at 357 Depot Street, Asheville, on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find her work at Woolworth Walk Gallery, Perfect Gifts, Asheville Visitors Center, Café 64, Bone-A-Fide Pet Boutique and Up Against The Wall Gallery.