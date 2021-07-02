Art in Bloom Celebrates 15 Years in July

By Jessica Klarp

Last year, the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) shifted due to the pandemic and put its most anticipated, most popular fundraiser online. Art in Bloom was reduced to photographs of several local gardens, a video presentation and a look back at floral designs from years past. “It gave people something to participate in and offered us a way to sustain the event,” says Lori Cozzi, executive director of BMCA, “but it wasn’t the same.”

So on this, the 15th year of the flower-filled celebration, BMCA is happy to offer Art in Bloom in person, with many small changes in place to accommodate the lifting restrictions.

Art in Bloom at BMCA includes two gallery shows, 20 floral designers interpreting works of art on the entire upper level of the historic building, a preview party outside on the Center’s three decks, a tour of six gardens, a variety of artists creating en plein air at each of the gardens, flower-themed workshops and, finally, a gallery show of the plein air work.

“One of the things that makes Art in Bloom so special is how it involves so many different aspects of our community, from galleries to artists to floral designers and from garden owners to the volunteers who help in the gardens and with the preview party,” says board member Glenn Cox. “It’s fun for everyone.” Through Wednesday, July 7, BMCA’s upper level will be filled with art from ten regional galleries including Blue Spiral 1, Bender Gallery, Mark Bettis Studio and Ariel Gallery. This show is free to the public.

On Thursday, July 8, talented and highly respected floral designers from the Ikebana traditions and Western flower arranging professions will interpret the artwork in flowers. That evening, from 5—6:30 p.m. a preview party takes place outside, offering ticketholders a first look at the awe-inspiring floral arrangements. Award-winning Celtic harpist Sue Richards will entertain, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served and guest of honor Libba Tracy will be celebrated for her contributions to this event and to BMCA for more than 20 years.

On Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10, ticketholders can tour six gardens in Black Mountain and the floral arrangements in the Upper Gallery. Roynan Jones was slated to be on last year’s tour and jumped at the chance to share her sweeping three-lot property for this year’s tour.

“We love gardening and we are excited to share it with the community,” says Jones. “Especially as it helps support BMCA.” In addition to the beauty of the gardens, each stop will include artists creating art in the open. The price of a garden tour ticket includes local restaurant discounts.

Following the garden tour, an exhibit of the artwork created that weekend is on display from Friday, July 16, through Friday, July 30. Plein air artists include Cheryl Keefer, Rob Freet, Stephanie Sipp, Clayton Sharp and Nate Barton.

Throughout July, there will be flower-themed workshops focused on nature journaling and mosaic pot making. There is something for everyone to enjoy at Art in Bloom, and much to celebrate, including being together and supporting the arts.

Tickets for Art in Bloom’s events and workshops can be purchased at BlackMountainArts.org/artinbloom or by calling 828.669.0930. The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street in Black Mountain.