Art of Sally Lordeon at Woolworth Walk

Through Friday, December 30, Woolworth Walk will highlight the work of Sally Lordeon in the FW Gallery. There will be a reception for the show on First Friday, December 2, from 5–7 p.m. at the gallery. “All the artworks in my December show exemplify contemporary art, which admittedly is a hard movement to define,” says the artist. “But to put it simply, contemporary art is ‘the art of today’ and it’s created by living artists. The artworks for this show are fresh, modern-day pieces that range from abstraction to figurative to somewhat whimsical, and a piece or two might even be described as avant-garde. My intent is to show a versatile range of methods, subjects and concepts with these artworks.”

Lordeon studied fine arts at Chatham University in Pennsylvania and moved to Asheville more than 30 years ago. Her style trends toward abstract and impressionist, featuring opulent colors and textures. She starts with a relatable visual image that has intrigued her—a figure, a landscape, a flower—and then tries to challenge traditional boundaries. “It’s almost as if the brush takes over,” she says. “What seems to result is a dynamic combination of approaches and aesthetics. It’s finished when I believe it offers my viewers and me an artwork to discover for a long while.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.