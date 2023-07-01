Art on 7th Presents Work by Amy Noack in July

By Natasha Anderson

Art on 7th announces the solo exhibition Amy Noack: Modern Mountain Abstracts, beginning with a wine and cheese artist reception on Wednesday, July 12, from 4:30–6:30 p.m., and running through Sunday, July 23. The exhibit features a collection of recent acrylic with mixed-media paintings by the Asheville artist that interpret familiar WNC settings through Noack’s intuitive abstract painting style.

“Somewhat whimsical and simultaneously elegant, Amy’s unique style consistently induces a sense of both exuberance and peace,” says gallery owner Julie Wilmot. “With just the right assemblage of movement and structure, she has mastered her technique, resulting in beautifully engaging contemporary scenes.”

Noack is known for her intuitive brushstrokes and marks drawing attention to the subject matter. Emitting what Wilmot describes as organic and positive feelings, she uses color palettes that bring about these sensations for the viewer. Bright, spirited and energetic, Noack’s work reveals a keen eye for composition and structure, and an innate understanding of color theory that creates highly appealing works of contemporary art.

“Some of my abstracts are non-objective; others have a societal undertone,” says Noack. “The process reveals this and I go with it. My sensitivity leans toward both the aesthetic and the symbolic.”

Noack typically begins with a palette of two to five colors; she then mixes these to make additional harmonized colors and values. She creates an underpainting that includes paint and mark-making, alternating between layers of warm and cool colors. As the painting starts to reveal itself, Noack moves into shading and layering, including more mark-making with mediums including pastels, charcoal, pencils and acrylic ink, creating positive and negative spaces as she goes.

The exhibition will highlight Noack’s collection of artwork suited for those living a mountain lifestyle with a preference for breaking with traditional mountain art in their interior surroundings. The reception is open to the public, and guests will have the opportunity to meet Noack and hear about her work and creative process.

“It’s humbling and encouraging to connect with people through my art,” she says. “As an avid collector myself, I tend to spend time staring at art around my house. It elicits an emotion, a connection, and it pleases me to think that someone is doing the same with my art.”

For more information, visit Arton7th.com or contact Julie Wilmot at info@Arton7th.com. Art on 7th is located at 330 7th Avenue East, in Hendersonville.