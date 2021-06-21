Art on the Farm Workshop in August at The Horse Shoe Farm

The Gallery at Flat Rock will collaborate with The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville to offer Art on the Farm, a series of immersive workshops led by artists. Marsha Hammel will lead the first workshop, which takes place Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8. Morning and afternoon sessions on the fundamentals of painting in Hammel’s Classic Modernist style will be held in a spacious room that is open to the outdoors and filled with natural light. “A workshop like this brings new ideas and approaches to everyone—including the instructor,” Hammel says. “We have all been sequestered in our studios this year. It will be exciting to share creative experiences personally.”

Hammel brings 50 years of studio practice experience to the workshop and will offer critiques to participants. Instruction will be tailored to all skill levels from beginners to those more experienced.

A spa and retreat accommodation with wellness programs and food experiences, the Farm will provide healthy, fresh lunches for workshop participants and a chance to unwind by the fire pit with wine, cheese and conversation at the end of the day. “We are excited about this partnership,” says the Farm’s owner, Jordan Turchin. “My family has always been deeply rooted in the arts, so to be able to use the farm as a canvas for these workshops is a thrilling prospect. We really hope to curate this fine art series so participants can explore their craft in a deeper sense, in an environment that’s nurturing and peaceful and that inspires growth.”

Plans are to hold additional multi-day art workshops seasonally, with each under the direction of leading artists in their field. Suzanne Camarata, owner of The Gallery at Flat Rock, wants this artist’s retreat to provide participants with the experience of having had a break from daily life. “The goal is to come away having been nourished in all aspects,” says Camarata.

To reserve a spot for the Classical Modernist Art on the Farm workshop, visit TheHorseShoeFarm.com. To learn more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com.