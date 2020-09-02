Artist Support Grants Available in WNC Counties

Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council and local Arts Councils throughout WNC. Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by Haywood County Arts Council in the following counties: Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Polk, Rutherford and Transylvania. The deadline for these submissions is Wednesday, September 30. Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by Toe River Arts in Avery, Madison, Mitchell and Yancey counties with a deadline of Monday, October 5.

“Clearly, the pandemic has affected us all and, with a decrease in tourism, the reduced hours of many galleries and an uncertain financial future, the Artist Support Grant is greatly needed to help emerging and established artists create new work, improve their business operations and expand their capacity to reach new audiences,” says Haywood County Arts Council executive director Leigh Forrester.

Emerging or established artists are encouraged to apply to support aspects of professional and artistic development including the creation of work, improvement of business operations or expansion of capacity to bring work to new audiences.

The program builds on the success of the North Carolina Arts Council’s Regional Artist Project Grant program, through which regional consortiums of arts councils collaborated to distribute more than $2 million to artists over the past 30 years. The Artist Support Grant program expands the number of regional consortiums from 13 to 18 to ensure a more equitable disbursement of funds to artists in rural and urban areas across the state.

This grant was utilized in rural Mitchell county by 2019 Regional Artist Project Grant recipient SaraBeth Post to purchase ceramic slump molds and other equipment. These purchases allowed Post to expand her production line by sizing up in form and utilizing new texturing tools. Her work has since changed to include more options for pairing and stacking sets rather than always having individual items.“It’s amazing what a couple of new forms in a line of work will offer you,” says Post. “The value of expanding your voice as an artist is priceless.”

Grant applications are available at HaywoodArts.org/grants-funding and at ToeRiverArts.org. Grants range from $500 to $1,000. For more information, contact Leigh Forrester, Haywood County Arts Council, HaywoodArts.org, 828.452.0593, or Melanie Finlayson at melanie@toeriverarts.org, 828.765.0524.