Artists Invited to Register for West Asheville’s Come Hell or High Water Tour

After the devastation of Hurricane Helene, Kelsey Schissel, owner of Plays in Mud Pottery, wanted to find a way to help her fellow artists begin to create again, recover their livelihoods, and make up for lost income.

“Because Hurricane Helene devastated our tourism economy throughout October and into the holiday season, I realized that many WNC artists who depend on tourists for their income would face significant financial challenges,” Schissel says.

In collaboration with a Facebook friend — Jenna Gengler of Handmade for Help — Schissel came up with the idea of a self-guided studio tour, as well as an ongoing online market. They have collaborated, along with Nanette Asbury and Renee Novotny, to make the vision a reality.

The Come Hell or High Water Tour will be held Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. A a kick-off party will be held at Westville Pub Friday, December 13, at 6 p.m.

Artists who want to participate in the tour are asked to register by Tuesday, December 10, at HandmadeForHelp.com/studio-tour/artist-registration. There is a one-time $25 registration fee, with financial assistance available.

Artists can invite visitors to their studio during the tour, sell their work online, or both, and artists keep 100 percent of their profits. Marketing support will include a community-wide promotional campaign including artist profiles and an interactive online tour map.

With storm-related cancellations of two of her biggest money-making events, fine art weaver Neal Howard is looking forward to the tour and welcoming visitors into her studio.

“While visitors to my website are always welcome, tactile interaction with my hand-dyed, handwoven silk scarves and wraps, seeing where and how they are made, is a more rewarding, exquisite experience,” Howard says. “I am grateful to Kelsey for this opportunity to share my passion in situ and, hopefully, recover from Helene’s devastating losses.”

Susan McDonough, a goldsmith and creator of fine craft jewelry, lost work in several galleries during Helene but still has her studio and home and says she felt fortunate to get back to work once power was restored.

“We have so many talented artists, crafters, and makers in our area, and it was so smart to make this collaboration available locally and online,” McDonough says. “It really gives people a chance to support artists in our region no matter where they live. And I’m grateful to be a part of it. This has been a scary and uncertain time, and it’s such a relief to be back doing what I love.”

Apart from an inability to create without power, some challenges with water turbidity affecting her glazes and the cancellations of orders by regional galleries also affected by the storm, Schissel says she considers herself fortunate that her studio is intact.

“The experience inspired me to help others in our artistic community who were not as lucky,” she says. “I’ve opened my studio to three displaced potters, forming a consortium that provides them with a temporary space to work at no cost. To further support them, I launched a GoFundMe to cover essential materials like clay, tools and glazes—helping them continue their craft while they plan for permanent studio spaces. Starting over from scratch, with the high cost of replacing tools and equipment, is a daunting challenge and I am committed to doing everything I can to assist these artists as they rebuild their lives and careers.”

Ceramic artist Keira Peterson lost her RAD studio and gallery to flooding.

“The holiday season is traditionally my biggest sales time of the year, so to be able to collaborate with a gallery for the opportunity to sell my work to the public during this season is something I am immensely grateful for,” she says. “This tour highlights the strength of our artist community, with artists coming together to create an event that also supports those most affected by the flooding, connecting them with gallery spaces during the holiday season. It’s been an incredible display of support, and I’m excited to see the public come out and support us as well!”

Schissel says that since starting this grassroots project she has been inspired and reminded of many things: that the WNC community is resilient, determined, and strong; that people genuinely want to help one another; and that it’s important to accept help when it’s offered. She hopes that the tour will become a recurring event, and one that draws art lovers to WNC year-round.

“The Come Hell or High Water Studio Tour is more than just an event—it’s a lifeline for WNC artists to recover from the devastating impacts of the hurricane,” Schissel says. “By shopping during this tour, you’re directly investing in their ability to continue creating and sustaining their livelihoods. It’s an opportunity to celebrate their resilience, discover one-of-a-kind handmade art and make a meaningful impact on our creative community when they need it most.”

To learn more about the in-person event and to shop online for regional art, visit HandmadeForHelp.com/studio-tour/home. Westville Pub is located at 777 Haywood Road, in West Asheville. Visit PlaysInMud.com for more about Kelsey Schissel and her work.