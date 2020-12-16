Artists Making News: New Sculpture Honors Asheville’s Music Traditions

By Emma Castleberry

Asheville is home to a new, larger-than-life steel sculpture, commissioned by the Kimpton Hotel Arras. Artists Chukk Bruursema and Ash Knight collaborated to create Ode to Buskers & Asheville Music. Bruursema sculpted a large stainless steel djembe drum, an instrument with West African roots, which honors the city’s tradition of drum circles. The djembe acts as a pedestal for Knight’s portion of the sculpture: five musical buskers playing the spoons, the string washtub, jug, washboard and fiddle, with a dog looking on.

Hotelier John McKibbon and Liz Barr with Art Resources, a local art consultancy, first conceived of the sculpture two years ago. “John wanted the sculpture to be a reflection of the sights and sounds of Asheville,” says Barr. “A work the community could be proud of and that would honor the region’s long history of music, from Bascom Lamar Lunsford and Shindig on the Green to the talented buskers that play daily downtown.” Barr and McKibbon completed a concept process reviewing 20 local, regional and national sculptors, and ultimately awarded the project to Bruursema and Knight. “Collaboratively with Ash, we talked about scale, shape and structural integrity,” says Bruursema. “Being a metalworker and a percussionist, it was an honor to create this piece. My personal hope is that the sculpture will be a small representation of Asheville’s recent musical history and a reminder that our city is a place for celebrating community and creativity.”

To support the music scene in Asheville, Kimpton Hotel Arras has been booking buskers to perform on its east side outdoor patio since mid-May. “As always, we strive to be a part of Asheville’s eclectic community that celebrates all walks of life, the arts and music,” says hotel general manager David McCartney. “Collaborating with the talented local artists Chukk and Ash resulted in a beautiful piece of art for locals and visitors to enjoy while honoring the buskers of the city.”

For more information about the artists, visit ChukkBruursema.com or AshKnight.com. Kimpton Hotel Arras is located at 7 Patton Avenue. Visit HotelArras.com for more information.