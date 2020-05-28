ArtistSupportPledge: RAD Artists Connect with Buyers Via Social Media

By Gina Malone

A global movement that began with an artist in England as a way to help artists get around closed studios and galleries has found its way to Asheville’s River Arts District. More than 50 River Arts District Artists (RADA) members have joined the initiative Artist Support Pledge as a way of supporting each other financially and having their work be more visible to the public.

After seeing overseas artists having success with sales through the pledge program created by Matthew Burrows, artist Mark Bettis decided to bring the idea to the River Arts District (RAD). “It allows us to have an income of some sort since most of the artists’ galleries and studios have to be closed,” Bettis says. “It has brought us together as a group; we share our posts and comment on them. And,” he adds, “we also purchase art from each other.”

Participating artists offer work at $200 or less and use the hashtags #artistsupportpledge and #artistsupportpledgeRAD so that others, including the general public, can search Facebook and Instagram or follow individual artists to find offered works. Once artists earn $1,000 from sales, they then pledge to purchase a piece from someone else.

Most artists are creating smaller pieces especially for the program. “We are bombarded by so much rough news, I wanted to present lighthearted works,” says Leslie Rowland. “I believe it’s very important to focus on what things look like when the world is healthy.” She has been painting 10” x 10” works of flowers that bees and butterflies rely on for nectar, a series that she calls “Bee Candy.”

Peter Roux has sold every piece he has offered so far with a small waiting list for next offerings. “I think the lower price point combined with the supportive nature of the pledge is appealing for many people,” he says. He thinks the pledge connects people in positive ways. “It stimulates artists to continue creating work and helps them generate sales during a period where most art retail spaces are closed,” he says. “It allows both non-artists and artists alike to support each other financially. It exposes artists to new collectors. It really is a classic example of a win-win.”

Elise Okrend is also finding success with this new online marketplace. “When the shutdowns due to coronavirus started, I thought that my sales would stop during the duration of the crisis since my business was almost all derived from my presence in my studio,” she says. The first piece that she posted with the hashtag sold right away. “It’s also exciting to purchase art that I love and support my fellow RAD artists. With the unknown that we are all facing, I feel that this program has kept the artists in our community working and continuing to offer their work to the public.”

Roux used social media as a means of broadening horizons before the pandemic hit. “There are scores of people with whom I’ve connected who otherwise would never have seen my work,” he says. “I’ve also discovered other artists. It’s a very effective way to stay connected to the art world, especially during this time of isolation.”

Find participating artists through RiverArtsDistrict.com, through artists’ individual websites or by searching #artistsupportpledgeRAD or #artistsupportpledge on Facebook and Instagram.