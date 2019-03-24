Asheville Art Museum: Summer Art Camp

By Gina Malone

The Asheville Art Museum’s Summer Art Camp returns this year with a new, bright and spacious studio in the museum’s historic north wing overlooking Pack Square. The camp’s 14 week-long sessions will be offered to K-12 students and are designed for exploration of traditional and non-traditional art applications.

“Summer Art Camp provides students with a strong foundation in the visual arts, access to the museum’s collection and exhibitions, and the experience of working with quality art materials and professional artist/educators,” says Sharon McRorie, education programs manager for the Asheville Art Museum. “Students have an opportunity to explore a variety of tools, techniques and mediums including drawing, painting, printmaking, collage and sculpture. Programs are designed to inspire individual creativity through process-oriented teaching and to build self-esteem.”

The five-day sessions begin June 17 and end the week of August 5. Enrollment is limited and pre-registration is required. Morning (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.), afternoon (1–4 p.m.) and all-day (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) sessions are available. Half-day classes are $105 for members and $115 for non-members, and full-day classes are $180 for members and $195 for non-members. Registration includes admission to the Asheville Art Museum and all materials necessary for each class. Financial aid and aftercare from 4 to 5 p.m. are available.

Summer Art Camp has been held since 2000, with more than 250 students participating each year. The Asheville Art Museum is located at 175 Biltmore Avenue.

To learn more about the Summer Art Camp, call 828.253.3227, ext. 124, or email SMcRorie@AshevilleArt.org.