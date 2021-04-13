Asheville Chamber Music Series Presents the Neave Trio

By Natasha Anderson

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents the Neave Trio in virtual concerts airing Friday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 25, at 3 p.m. Each show can be viewed on the ACMS website and YouTube.

“Our audience is in for a treat when the Neave Trio performs its program celebrating women composers in April,” says ACMS vice president Marilynne Herbert. “The group’s 2019 album Her Voice, on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3.”

The performance has been recorded exclusively for ACMS. It includes Louise Farrenc’s Piano Trio in E-flat major, Op. 33, written between 1841 and 1844. Farrenc was a virtuoso pianist and the first female professor at the Conservatoire de Paris. Rebecca Clarke’s Piano Trio, written in 1921, is also on the program. Clarke was the first female player in the Queen’s Hall Orchestra and the composer of what is considered by many to be some of the most brilliant and powerful songs and chamber works of the 20th century. Cécile Chaminade’s Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor, Op. 11, written in 1881, completes the program. In 1913, Chaminade was the first female composer to be awarded the Légion d’Honneur.

The Neave Trio consists of violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov and pianist Eri Nakamura. Since forming in 2010, the ensemble has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-­edge performances. The trio strives to champion new works by living composers and reach wider audiences through innovative concert presentations, regularly collaborating with artists of all mediums.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Neave Trio to our Asheville audiences virtually,” says Herbert.

The program is sponsored by Carolina Hand & Sports Medicine and Piano Revealed.

Tickets are free or by donation. The suggested donation per ticket is $40. To sign up to see the performances or for more information, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org, call 828.774.7029 or email support@AshevilleChamberMusic.org.