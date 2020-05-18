Asheville Chamber Music Series Reschedules Jupiter String Quartet with Michael Brown

The Asheville Chamber Music Series concert featuring Jupiter String Quartet with pianist Michael Brown, originally scheduled for May 15, will now take place Friday, August 28, at 8 p.m. The performance will be held at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville.

“In deciding which ensembles to select, we look at reviews of their performances and sometimes something stands out that makes us think they would be perfect for our Asheville audience,” says ACMS board member and programming committee co-chair Polly Feitzinger. “In this case, the Boston Classical Review struck that chord, stating the quartet ‘has reached that stage where musical expression has become the focus, with an intensely alert investigation of the musical possibilities in each work.’”

The Jupiter String Quartet is a particularly intimate group now in its sixteenth year together. The tight-knit ensemble is firmly established as an important voice in the world of chamber music. Artists-in-residence at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, the Jupiter String Quartet maintains a connection to the core string quartet repertoire, but is also strongly committed to new music. They have commissioned new works from several notable composers.

Together with pianist-composer Brown, they will perform works by Schumann, Haydn and Brahms. “Partnering with Michael Brown made this a logical choice for our series,” says Feitzinger. “Brown, like Jupiter, has won many prestigious awards.”

Those awards include the 2018 Emerging Artist Award from Lincoln Center and a 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant. A graduate of the Juilliard School, Brown has recently performed as soloist with the Seattle Symphony, the National Philharmonic, and the Grand Rapids, North Carolina, New Haven and Albany symphonies.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville is located at 1 Edwin Place, Asheville. Tickets are $40 general admission. Youth under 25 are admitted free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org, call 828.575.7427 or email support@AshevilleChamberMusic.org.