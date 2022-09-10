Asheville Symphony Orchestra Offers a Season for Everyone

By Natasha Anderson

The Asheville Symphony (ASO) announces its 2022–23 season, which includes a dynamic seven-concert Masterworks Series, a James Bond-themed New Year’s Eve performance, a world-class pianist in recital, an expanded flexible chamber orchestra series and the return of the Asheville Amadeus Festival. “

I am all about making the ASO as relevant as possible to Asheville and Western North Carolina,” says Daniel Crupi, ASO executive director. “That is why you see us embedding the Symphony throughout the community and region.”

Full orchestral performances take place at eight venues, including breweries, The Orange Peel, Salvage Station, churches and Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. The programming continues to represent the music of 21st-century composers, minority and female composers, and a wider variety of genres. ASO’s full education suite this season includes the Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestra, Music in the Schools programming for every elementary school in the county and ASO’s full orchestral Young People’s Concerts for the benefit of every fifth-grader in the city and county.

The season opens in mid-September, with the return of the ALT ASO mobile chamber orchestra series at Hi-Wire Brewing’s RAD Beer Garden on Tuesday, September 13. ALT ASO, a new addition to the Asheville Symphony, is a flexible chamber series that takes the orchestra on the road to locations throughout Asheville to perform everything from opera to country and jazz standards to folk songs.

“Our opening week represents everything the Asheville Symphony stands for, with an ALT ASO performance that features a New Orleans style jazz band fused with a Balkan brass band for a true party vibe,” says Crupi.

On Saturday, September 17, the Masterworks season kicks off with McGill & Mozart at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. The program includes Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. Guest soloist Anthony McGill is an Avery Fisher Prize winner and the Principal Clarinet of the New York Philharmonic.

