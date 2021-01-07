Asheville’s Fringe Film Festival is January 20-24

The inaugural Asheville Fringe Film Festival will take place as part of the 2021 Fringe Festival from Wednesday, January 20, through Sunday, January 24. The film festival, supported by the Grail Moviehouse, will screen 19 short films in two virtual programs. There will also be a night of dance films at the BeBe Theatre. “The Asheville Fringe Festival is dedicated to cultivating strange and wonderful work that lies outside the mainstream,” says Jen Murphy, social and press coordinator and board member for the Fringe Festival. “Asheville’s art scene is more than bluegrass music, landscape painting and fine ceramics. The Fringe provides area artists with opportunities to explore the edges of their work, to collaborate across genres and to bring innovative performances to adventurous audiences.”

Horror is a common genre in this year’s film line-up, which includes a remake of the 1980s cult classic Basket Case and a supernatural thriller called Ten, Thirteen, Twelve. This year’s schedule also includes international films from Spain, Iran and Brazil.

Most, if not all, of this year’s Fringe Festival events will be virtual. The Magnetic Theatre, BeBe Theatre and LEAF Global Arts stage will host livestreamed shows. “After nineteen years of helping keep Asheville weird, we’re not letting a pandemic stop us from creative expression,” says Murphy. “We invite our long-time Fringe family and those new to these parts to heed the call to cultural adventure.”

Find complete schedule and purchase tickets at AshevilleFringe.org.