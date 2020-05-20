ASO Executive Director Departs

Daid Whitehill, who has been the executive director of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra (ASO) since 2012, will leave the ASO this summer for a position with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in New Orleans. Whitehill, whom Musical America Magazine recently named one of the Top 30 Music Professionals in the country, came to the Asheville Symphony following five years as executive director of the Bangor Symphony in Maine.

“David has inspired the organization to think creatively and collaboratively,” says Bolling Farmer, president of the board of the Asheville Symphony Society. “We thank him for his stellar leadership in collaboration with the music director, the ASO musicians, board and staff, and the Asheville community in making our symphony strong and vibrant.”

During Whitehill’s time in Asheville, ASO began the biennial Asheville Amadeus Festival and brought on new music director, Darko Butorac. The Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestra expanded during Whitehill’s tenure and ASO curated a popular New Year’s Eve concert. Further, ASO launched the IDEASOUND recording initiative and recorded albums with Grammy Award winners Steep Canyon Rangers, Boyz II Men and Secret Agent 23 Skidoo.

“We are seeking a visionary leader who will build upon the symphony’s musical excellence and continue its positive momentum with our music director and orchestra, partnering with other organizations, businesses and public constituencies,” says Farmer.

