August Events at RAD Second Saturday August 14

Always a happening place, Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD) looks even more lively on Second Saturdays. The monthly event draws art enthusiasts to the mile-long district of more than 200 artists for demonstrations, open studios, special sales, live music and exhibitions of new artwork. This month’s event will be held on August 14, with many galleries and studios open for extended hours.

In the Wedge Studios at 129 Roberts Street, Tessa Lang plans a demonstration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. of one of her Herd series of paintings. “What’s special about the River Arts District is that we, the artists, don’t only display our work but visitors have a chance to interact with us and see how the creations are made,” says Lang. “I’m choosing this series to demonstrate during Second Saturday because it gives visitors a chance to see, step by step, how I achieve depth and detail in the elephant scenes.”

Fellow Wedge Studios artist Molly Courcelle, who has worked in the RAD since 2008, shares the enthusiasm for this monthly event as well as for the annual Studio Stroll, scheduled for November 13–14. “Visitors will find that most of the studios are open to the public and the artists are ready and excited to show their spaces and their artwork,” says Courcelle. “The creative energy is abuzz!”

At Riverview Station, Asheville Print Studio will host the Asheville Printmakers Group Invitational Show Reception, from 4–7 p.m. The exhibition features 12” x 12” works by more than 20 artists.

Cheryl Keefer is among RAD artists offering new paintings for sale at her Warehouse Studios space during Second Saturday. Trackside Studios artists will also present new work in a group exhibition titled Renewal from 12–4 p.m. The show will run through Tuesday, August 31.

Other events throughout the day include Philip DeAngelo Studio’s guest artist Greg Vineyard creating mixed-media illustrations in the front window from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; an open studio from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Odyssey Co-op Gallery; a pottery demonstration by Vivian Saich from 12–5 p.m. at Odyssey Center for the Ceramic Arts; magic tricks for children and stained glass appliqué by Stephen Lange from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Phil Mechanic Studios; and a mixed media demo by Brit J. Oie from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverside Studios.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.