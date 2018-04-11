Author Robert Beatty Launches New Series

On the heels of his New York Times bestselling Serafina series, Asheville author Robert Beatty introduces a new engaging heroine in Willa of the Wood, the first book in a new series. The book is set for release nationwide on July 10, but Beatty will hold an exclusive ticketed sneak preview reading and reception on Sunday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at the historic Asheville Masonic Temple.

“Willa is a mysterious 12-year- old girl with special powers,” Beatty says. “She’s as brave and determined as she is curious and compassionate.” Although the story begins with new characters, he adds, Serafina fans will be able to reunite with some familiar friends as well. “I hope fans fall in love with Willa just as they have with Serafina and her friends.”

Like the Serafina series, Beatty’s new books use Western North Carolina as a setting. Willa is a 12-year- old orphaned girl who lives in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1900, scavenging for her existence during the arrival of the railroad and the timber industry. “The Great Smoky Mountains are a beautiful part of the place I call home,” Beatty says. “I’ve enjoyed exploring their rich history and culture, along with their magical forests, coves and streams. I’m thrilled to be sharing my passion for the region and its people through the Willa story.”

Tickets for the event are $24.95, plus service fees, and include a pre-order purchase of the book, signed by the author. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. To learn more about the author and his series of books, visit robert-beatty.com.