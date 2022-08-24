Bardo Arts Center, WCU Fine Art Museum Announce Exciting New Fall Season

The Bardo Arts Center (BAC) Performance Hall will launch its fall season on Thursday, September 29, with a performance of The Big Five-OH!, the newest show by modern dance company Pilobolus in honor of its fiftieth anniversary. “This is the first year post-COVID lockdown that we plan to have a full season of arts offerings,” says Denise Drury Homewood, executive director of the BAC. “It’s a robust year of dance, music and contemporary art, with more access to programming than in the last four years. But it’s not just quantity we’re focused on, it’s quality. You’ll experience work by nationally acclaimed dancers and musicians and thought-provoking exhibitions created by our award-winning and nationally accredited art museum.”

On November 10, the GRAMMY-nominated band Mariachi Sol de México® will grace the BAC Performance Hall stage, led by fifth-generation Mariachi musician José Hernández, an internationally recognized musician, composer and educator. The Western Carolina University (WCU) Fine Art Museum also has a robust fall schedule, with several exhibitions slated to run through December. These include The Way I’m Wired: Artists Reflections on Neurodiversity, opening on August 16 with a reception on September 1; Cultivating Collections: Glass, open now with a reception on October 13; We Will Not Be Silenced: Standing for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, opening on August 16 with a reception on November 3; and the Bachelor of Fine Art Portfolio Exhibition 2022, opening on November 8 with a reception on December 1. All of these exhibitions run through December 9. When Was the Last Time You Saw a Miracle? Prints by Corita Kent opens on August 16 and runs through October 21.

In planning this season, the Bardo Arts Center’s primary goal was to offer performances and exhibitions that will “fill your energy well back up,” says Homewood. “For some of us, the COVID years have drained our personal energy well, leaving little room for anything outside work, school or family needs. Trust me when I say that coming to a performance or exhibition this year will fill that well back up. That’s my hope for our audiences this year.”

For more information, visit wcu.edu/bardo-arts-center.