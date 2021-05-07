Bee Adams Shows Off Her Color, Positivity at Asheville Gallery of Art

Through the end of May, Asheville Gallery of Art presents Seeing in Color: Life on the Bright Side. The show features acrylic works by member artist Bee Adams. “The works in this show focus on my colorful palette and compliment one another as they speak of time and place and positivity,” says Adams. “I hope my work will lift other spirits as they do mine and that this show can be viewed with a fresh eye to the future.”

This show is particularly meaningful to Adams as she was slated to exhibit her work in April of 2020, shortly after the pandemic shut down the community. She had publicized and prepared for the show and even sent out invitations for the opening. “The cancellation was disheartening, but I did hang a few paintings in the windows on Patton Avenue so it would not be empty, even though the gallery as well as the town was closed,” she says.

Adams’ work is influenced by a variety of urban and natural landscapes, from the mountains of Colorado to European architecture. She used her additional painting time over the pandemic trying to make her colors pop even more, she says with a laugh. “I took the time to explore colors and subjects in my studio and truly appreciated that I have this passion to keep me going during some tough times,” she says. “I give myself permission to play, to explore and to have fun.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville. The gallery is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more at AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com.