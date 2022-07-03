Black Mountain Center for the Arts Hosts 16th Annual Art in Bloom

By Jessica Klarp

Thursday, July 7, will mark the 16th year the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) has presented Art in Bloom. This flower-filled fundraiser includes two gallery shows, designs created by master florists, a Preview Party with food, drink and music, and a tour of six Black Mountain home gardens. A dozen flower-centric workshops bookend the event.

“Art in Bloom is one of our most anticipated events, a vital fundraiser that offers guests a wide range of options for entertainment and learning opportunities,” says BMCA’s executive director Lori Cozzi. “Whether you join us for one event or all of them, you are playing an important role in supporting the arts in our community.”

Since its inception, Art in Bloom’s centerpiece has been the magnificent floral arrangements created by local designers. With the contributions of the regional Ikebana chapter and professional florists, this element never fails to dazzle guests. The designers use works of art selected from more than eight regional galleries as their inspiration. This display of live flowers is available for viewing for three days.

Guests who purchase tickets to the Preview Party will be the first to see the designs at their freshest. Over the years, this celebratory gathering has evolved into a more social and slightly less formal cocktail party, still with elements that guests have come to expect—from delicious hors d’oeuvres to gentle harp music. This year, there will be refreshments on every level of the historic building, more upbeat music on the lower level and enhanced access to all of the events through an optional, all-inclusive “Everything” pass, which includes the two-day garden tour. The local gardens are as diverse as the homeowners who are sharing them with ticket holders. Each garden will have a plein air artist creating a work of art inspired by the location. This self-directed driving tour comes with a detailed map and includes bonus community spaces near the home gardens and a discount to five local restaurants.

Following the garden tour, the work of the plein air artists will replace the regional art and the floral arrangements in the Upper Gallery from July 13–29. The gallery show culminates with a closing party from 5–6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, that is free to the public.

Tickets are available to the Preview Party (July 7, 5–7 p.m.), to the garden tour (July 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), to the gallery only (July 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and to workshops, including a flower arranging workshop with Mary Quirk on Friday, July 15.

This year’s guest of honor is Rita Vermillion, who shepherded this event from its inception and continues to be a vital part of this special fundraiser.

BMCA is located at 225 West State Street, Black Mountain. Tickets to Art in Bloom and workshops are available at BlackMountainArts.org/artinbloom.