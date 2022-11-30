Black Mountain Hosts a Christmas-themed Sherlock Holmes Production December 9–18

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) presents Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose, opening on Friday, December 9, and running through Sunday, December 18, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Sherlock Holmes will be played by Noah Summers, who is also directing the production, and the detective’s loyal sidekick JH Watson will be played by Lateasa Bond. “The script has iconic characters and classic storytelling,” says Summers. “We see an old trope get new life as Sherlock solves this entire mystery from a dead goose and a stained bowler cap merely for the sport of it.”

Based on The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Goose was adapted by Michael Menendian and John Weagly and is produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company, Inc., of Woodstock, Illinois. Summers and Bond are joined by Anna Corbitt and Cassie Deloughery, and the cast of four will be playing 12 different roles. Summers says the cast and team strive “to make theater more than just a posh ‘noses in the air’ outing, only to be enjoyed by those with arts degrees. I believe theater is for everyone.”

After the pandemic, BMCA launched a new model for theater programming that allows outside producers to submit proposals for shows, giving more local directors and producers the opportunity to stage shows at BMCA. “Noah and the rest of the cast and crew for this show are young, and we think it’s important to give this generation of talent an opportunity to perform here,” says Lori Cozzi, executive director for the BMCA. “Sherlock is a household name, but you don’t often think of him in the context of Christmas. Audiences will enjoy this familiar character, the mystery to be solved and the humor embedded throughout. The show is great for all ages, so it’s something the whole family can enjoy this holiday season.”

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street, Black Mountain. Tickets for this production are $15 for audience members under the age of 18, and $20 for those 18 and older. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time via the BMCA website at BlackMountainArts.org/theatre.