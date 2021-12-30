Black Violin to Perform at Bardo Arts Center Performance Hall

The Bardo Arts Center (BAC) Performance Hall presents musical duo Black Violin on Wednesday, February 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance go on sale on Tuesday, January 11.

Black Violin is made up of Kev Marcus (Kevin Sylvester) and Wil B (Wilner Baptiste). The pair is visiting BAC as part of their Impossible Tour to share their GRAMMY-nominated album Take the Stairs. During the pandemic, Black Violin took a long hiatus from live performances, during which the duo livestreamed shows for audiences through the platform StageIt and also offered a virtual Masterclass Series on their YouTube channel. The pair also has a nonprofit organization, The Black Violin Foundation, which works to empower youth with scholarships to further their music education and creativity.

“Bardo Arts Center is excited to bring Black Violin to the Performance Hall because these artists open our eyes and expand our perceptions of what classically trained musicians look and sound like,” says executive director Denise Drury Homewood. “Black Violin introduces audiences to unique and new ways of experiencing the viola and violin through their music. These artists are also highly committed to educational outreach, and we are delighted to offer an educational matinee performance for our local elementary and middle schools the morning of the public performance.”

Schools can learn more about how to book their field trip by emailing bardoartscenter@wcu.edu. Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee. Free parking is available on site. Masks are required. Learn more at arts.wcu.edu/blackviolin.