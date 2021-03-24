Blue Dharma Fine Art Offers Commissioned Artwork Installations

In addition to the paintings and three-dimensional pieces on display at Blue Dharma Fine Art in Asheville’s Grove Arcade, owner and artist Bill Bowers offers works created on a commissioned basis for commercial clients. This includes site-specific artwork for office suites, restaurants, retail spaces and real estate staging.

“Often, the artwork in a commercial location consists of mass-produced prints from a furniture or department store,” says Bowers. “It is an afterthought that bears little relation to the function of the space.”

Bowers states that since he began his career as a fine artist in 1981, he has produced installations for commercial clients on Cape Cod and in Boston, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Florida and, most recently, North Carolina. He takes into consideration everything from furniture styles to lighting conditions to, of course, budget. His process includes discussing the concept, style and scale of the piece; collaborating with architects, designers and decorators when appropriate; and learning about the type of product or service provided.

“If it’s a restaurant, I want to see the menu,” says Bowers. “If it’s a real estate office or a property on the market, I want to know the demographics so that I can create the atmosphere they need to enhance their business or make their sale.”

Bowers specializes in surrealism, Zen expressionism, abstracts and three-dimensional personal totems. His focus in the gallery is on creating a calming ambiance; however, the vibe in his commercial work runs the gamut from serene to high energy.

Blue Dharma Fine Art is at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 137, in Asheville. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or by appointment. To learn more, call 941.301.1409 or visit BlueDharmaFineArt.com.