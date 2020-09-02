Blue Dharma Fine Art Offers Site-Specific Commissions

As artists refocus and find alternative ways of doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bill Bowers of Blue Dharma Fine Art falls back on the site-specific commissions he’s done since 1981. His past projects include new-construction homes, restaurants, design showhouses, corporate offices, hospitals and libraries.

“During this time of quarantine and distancing many people are redecorating their homes and workspaces,” says Bowers. “This is a positive way to look inward and make needed changes in one’s environment.”

Bowers’ process includes extensive dialogue with clients to determine the function of the space, how it relates to adjacent spaces and the client’s inspiration for the piece. A site visit, either in-person or virtual, allows Bowers to provide input regarding the architectural and furniture styles, lighting conditions, color scheme, size of the area and how these factors relate to the proposed work. Often, Bowers submits a small mock-up or illustration of the piece for approval.

“I listen to the emotional content the client is going for, then refine the entire work to be exactly what the space needs,” says Bowers. “I offer pros and cons to consider when choosing a direction so the client can make an educated decision with minimal risk of any regrets.”

Recent client Linda Walker commissioned two pieces based on an abstract painting she spotted at Blue Dharma. Though she was immediately drawn to the painting, she knew it was too small for the space she wanted it to occupy. During a site visit with Bowers, the two decided to add two custom pieces to hang alongside the original work.

“I was very nervous about whether the new pieces could capture what I saw in the original, but they are so cohesive, they look as if they were all three painted at the same time,” says Walker. “I am thrilled with how they turned out.”

