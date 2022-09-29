Blue Moon Metal Prints Opens in Brevard

In 2000, Rob Travis was a project manager for a Fortune 500 company. “After years of having two cell phones, two pagers and one stomach ulcer, I decided it was time to eliminate some stress,” he says. Travis’ father owned a fused glass business in Cedar Mountain, so he decided to leave the hectic world of corporate demands, join his father and focus on creating art.

“I made kiln-fired fused glass pieces for 15 years and along the way decided to experiment with photography,” Travis says. “In 2007, I bought my first DSLR and became involved in Land of Waterfalls Camera Club in Brevard, where I received a lot of encouragement.” He began exhibiting his photographs at his father’s shop and inviting others to show there as well.

In July of 2018, he opened Blue Moon Gallery and Frame in downtown Brevard. He now represents almost 30 artists in a wide variety of mediums.

Travis’ next adventure will be opening a print shop in Brevard this fall. At Blue Moon Metal Prints, he will produce photographs infused into coated aluminum panels (dye-sublimation) for his art gallery, as well as the general public. Printing services will also include canvas prints, ceramic tile printing and producing master files of artists’ works.

Blue Moon Gallery is located at 24 East Main Street, Brevard. To learn more, visit BlueMoonGalleryandFrame.com and RobTravis.com. Blue Moon Metal Prints is located at 102 College Station Drive, Suite B2, in Brevard. Visit BlueMoonMetalPrints.com for more information.