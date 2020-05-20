Blue Ridge Orchestra Announces Interim Music Director

The Blue Ridge Orchestra (BRO) is thrilled to announce the appointment of John Gordon Ross as interim music director for its 2020–21 season. Ross comes to the BRO with more than four decades of conducting experience. Most recently, he served as music director and conductor for the Western Piedmont Symphony in Hickory for 26 years.

“When the Blue Ridge Orchestra engaged in a search for an interim music director we considered the qualities that have always been important to us; a broad knowledge of repertoire, creative programming ability; strong leadership; excellent communication skills; and a passion for the music,” says BRO board president Deb Kenney. “John Gordon Ross demonstrated to us during his audition that he possesses these attributes and skills.”

Ross is a graduate of Ball State University and Northwestern University. He has guest conducted well-known orchestras such as the Charlotte Symphony, Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony and Lima Symphony, and served as interim music director in 2018 for the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra in Ohio. Both a talented trombonist and active educator, he is a familiar face in the North Carolina music scene. Ross is a faculty member at Lenoir-Rhyne University and performs regularly with the University’s Wind Symphony. In addition, he is a member of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the Hickory Music Factory Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Hickory Community Relations Council’s Human Relations Award.

“John has already programmed the BRO’s 2020–21 season,” says Kenney. “Our musicians are ready and eager to get back on stage with him to perform for our loyal Western North Carolina music lovers!”

Learn more at BlueRidgeOrchestra.org.