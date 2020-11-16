Book Feature: A Fierce Belief in Miracles: My Journey from Rape to Healing and Wholeness

Author: Anne Reeder Heck

As a young woman, Anne Reeder Heck experienced trauma that many would want

to push to the furthest corners of their minds. Instead, she has written a memoir, A Fierce Belief in Miracles: My Journey from Rape to Healing and Wholeness, about her brutal rape at the age of 26, her efforts to find healing and her explorations of forgiveness and spirituality. “Writing this book was emotionally challenging,” Heck says, “but the call to complete it was greater than any obstacles I faced.”

With the challenges of this moment, Heck believes that we’re all being asked

to be more introspective, something that writing the memoir required of her. “It’s extraordinarily important for us to nurture and care for ourselves, to remain open and curious, and to pay attention to the intuitive messages that are guiding us along our respective paths,” she says. She believes that her intentionality, intuition and trust years ago led to the identification of her rapist 14 years after the crime.

Today, Heck works as a facilitator of spiritual circles for women, a certified Healing Touch practitioner and an ordained interfaith minister. Current projects include the creation of healing dolls, a virtual women’s circle for spiritual empowerment, a book of poetry and a work titled The Power in You with tools, activities and exercises to connect women and girls with their own intuitive wisdom.

A Fierce Belief in Miracles: My Journey from Rape to Healing and Wholeness, September, 2020, memoir, paperback $16.95, e-book $8.99, by Anne Reeder Heck, and published by She Writes Press, Phoenix, AZ. Books are available at regional bookstores, online and in-person, and through the author’s website, AnneHeck.com.