Book Feature: Down Where the Soul Is

Tim Jones, Author

Hendersonville poet Tim Jones’ third book of poetry is his most intimate offering yet. “My first book was deeply personal, almost autobiographical,” he says. “The second book was written in the voice of blessings offered for experiences encountered in everyday life. This one is a mixture of both of those voices.”

Jones draws upon his own life for inspiration: hiking, running a homeless shelter and serving in a local Episcopal parish. “The idea behind the title of the book is finding meaning and connection in ordinary, down-to-earth places and moments,” he says.

That search for meaning may find itself expressed in questions, he says, such as “Are we ultimately alone in this world?” and “Does any of this really matter?” And, he adds, although he draws upon his own ministry services, he hopes that his poems reach readers approaching from various places. “Readers who are not religious or who have been wounded by religious institutions tell me that my poems speak to their spiritual longings in a way that isn’t threatening,” says Jones. “That’s my great hope. I want my poems to take readers of all backgrounds on a poetic pilgrimage of hope and healing.”

Down Where the Soul Is, November, 2022, poetry, paperback, $25, by Tim Jones, and published by The Gallery at Flat Rock Press, Flat Rock, NC.