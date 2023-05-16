Book Feature: Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly

Marie Bostwick, Author

Best-selling author of historical and contemporary fiction Marie Bostwick has set her latest novel, Esme Fails Spectacularly, in Asheville. Though she has never lived in the area, Bostwick has friends from Asheville and visited to research the locale. “My main character, Esme Cahill, is fighting against feelings of failure and struggling to carve out a life for herself in the arts,” says Bostwick. “The only way to push through that is in the company of other creative people, so Asheville’s reputation as a haven for artists, coupled with the natural beauty of the area, made it a perfect fit for the story I wanted to tell.” Several actual area businesses appear in the book.

“There is such a lot going on in this book,” she says. “It’s got a contemporary story with a relatable heroine, a historical ‘story-within-the-story’ set in the 1940s, themes of creativity, forgiveness, found family and even a touch of magical realism. It also has an ending that, while not tied up with a great big bow, leaves the characters in a place of hope.”

Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly, May, 2023, fiction, paperback, $18.99, by Marie Bostwick, and published by William Morrow, NY. Bostwick will be at Lake Lure Inn on Wednesday, May 31. Call 828.287.6392 or visit Friends of the Mountain Branch Library to make a reservation. On Thursday, June 1, she will be at the Henderson County Public Library at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.