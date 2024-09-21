Book Feature: Final Victory

Roger Jones, Author

Roger Jones’ novel Final Victory borrows some of its power from inspiring real-life experiences—his own and those of his dragon boat racing teammates. “I lived the research,” Jones says. “It was my team and teammates. I attended the practices, the races and the funerals. I learned from these friends to love, to forgive—and the definition of redemption.”

The book tells the story of 20 men and women—all courageous cancer survivors—who challenge themselves physically and mentally within the frame of competitive teamwork. “I joined Dragon Boat Charleston in 2007 after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer,” Jones says. The novel specifically honors his teammates Linda, who endured Stage 4 ovarian cancer; Mark, who compared cancer to winning the lottery; Laurie, who represented numerous breast cancer survivors; and Bob, who had had a tracheotomy and competed with a feeding tube.

“My prayer is that these words, as they are read, will prompt the reader to praise and celebrate their victories every day,” says Jones. “This novel is dedicated to hope and redemption—the hope that each of us will find mercy, grace and peace, and the redemption in discovering ourselves whole even if our bodies are frail and damaged.”

Final Victory, April, 2024, fiction, hardcover $28.95, eBook $9.99, by Roger Jones, and published by Companion Publishing, LLC. Learn more at RogerJonesAuthor.com.