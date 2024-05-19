Book Feature: Happy Flower Painting for Beginners

Bethany Joy Adams, Author

Artist Bethany Joy Adams has always loved books, painting and flowers. With Happy Flower Painting for Beginners, she combines her passion for all three into a guide to help others discover the joy of painting. “I hope readers will feel encouraged to create their own gardens of joy while going through the prompts of this book,” she says. “I hope they’ll learn just how fun acrylic paints can be and feel confident enough to express themselves and share their own joy and beauty with the world, too.”

Included in the guide are simple step-by-step instructions for flowers such as roses, hydrangeas, peonies and dahlias.

“Each tutorial is clearly illustrated so that you can follow along stroke by stroke,” Adams says. “After mastering each of the flowers, readers will learn how to combine them to create 10 gorgeous floral compositions such as bouquet, wreath, floral heart and vase arrangement.”

The book is perfect for first-time artists, particularly adult learners, she says, but children, with a bit of extra guidance, might find it helpful also. The book includes “an informative but not overwhelming” overview of acrylic paint, brushes, canvases and color mixing.

Happy Flower Painting for Beginners, May 2024, nonfiction, paperback, $19.99, by Bethany Joy Adams, and published by Better Day Books, Atglen, PA. Adams will have a booth at the Garden Jubilee Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, and will be at Moonshine and Magnolias Boutique for a pop-up shop and book signing on June 1. Both events are in Hendersonville. Learn more at BethanyJoyArt.com.