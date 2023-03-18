Book Feature: Henderson County Sketchbook

John Anderson, Author

Watercolor artist John Anderson drew on his previous career as an architect to create Henderson County Sketchbook, a book containing 52 drawings of local buildings and landmarks in the place he has called home since 2005. “While I wanted to include buildings that had some historical significance (Historic Courthouse, City Hall), I also wanted to highlight some personal landmarks (Hot Dog World, Dixie Diner),” he says. “Having started in the profession far enough back, I was most intrigued with the early buildings that included classical detailing with which I was familiar.” Anderson worked as an architect for more than 46 years before taking up painting after retirement.

He also researched his subjects to include historical notes for each structure. “This was, perhaps, the most rewarding part of the whole process,” he says. “I have always been interested in history and was fascinated by some of the stories of the early Henderson County pioneers: their lives and how their buildings came about.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock has copies of the book, as well as some of Anderson’s original drawings for the book, for sale. Each drawing is presented in a 12” x 16” mat so as to fit in a ready-made frame.

Henderson County Sketchbook, October, 2022, history, paperback, $40, by John Anderson, and published by Gallery at Flat Rock Press, Flat Rock, NC. The Gallery at Flat Rock is at 2702A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock.