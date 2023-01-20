Book Feature: Jewels of the Southern Coast

Architectural Gems of Charleston, Savannah and Beyond

Tim Barnwell, Author

Savannah and Charleston, vacation destinations since his childhood, were natural subjects for Tim Barnwell’s latest book of photographs. “As two of the oldest cities in the South, their rich history, variety of historic architecture, and public parks and spaces fascinated more and more as I grew older,” Barnwell says.

Recognizable buildings among Jewels of the Southern Coast’s pages include the Charleston County Courthouse, designed by architect James Hoban and thought by some to be a model for The White House, another of Hoban’s designs. “Many of the buildings I selected have similar unique aspects of their history while others have more ordinary roots, while still beautiful in their own right,” says Barnwell.

The book includes 140 full-page black-and-white photographs and a short history of the cities and their architecture by Charleston writer Robert Salvo. One of Barnwell’s favorite structures, discovered on a preliminary visit to the city while working on the book, is Charleston’s Unitarian Universalist Church. Its stunning ornate ceiling serves as the book’s cover image.

Jewels of the Southern Coast: Architectural Gems of Charleston, Savannah and Beyond, 2022, nonfiction, softcover, $29.95, by Tim Barnwell, and published by Numinous Editions. Find the book at regional independent booksellers, at New Morning Gallery and Southern Highland Craft Guild in Biltmore Village and at BarnwellPhoto.com.